FAIRBORN — Thomas L. "Tommy" Baumgardner, born Nov 11, 1957, age 61 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away at his residence Sunday, August 18, 2019. Tommy was raised in Fairborn, Ohio till he moved to Hamilton, Ohio around 1978. Tommy our beloved brother was a free spirit, enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and good friends. Tommy enjoyed walks in the woods, loved camping and fishing ad being at peace with nature. Tommy loved his music, he loved the Beatles, he loved his Bengals & loved his lemon drops. Tommy is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ann Keyes; stepdad, Emrick Keyes; stepson, Josh. He leaves to cherish his memory his grandchildren, McKenzie, Kylee, Bree Baumgardner, Joshlynn, Joshua Jr., JoJo Gonzalez; his sisters, Barbara Slone, Sharon Gibbs McAllister; his brothers, Garry Baumgardner, Don Wells; daughter, Am Gonzalez; and son, Thomas "T.C." Baumgardner; nieces, Jamie Jones, Amber Gibbs, Emily Baumgardner, Leah Wells; nephews, Jimmie Slone, Danny Gibbs, Dylan Baumgardner; a number of great-nieces and great-nephews; best friends, Steven "Nos," Robbie "Lusky." Tommy will be missed dearly. We love you "Always & Forever." Rest in peace our Brother. Memorial service 1:00pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.burchamtobias.com.