XENIA — Travis Keith Lewis, age 63 of Xenia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the lord June 20, 2020. He was born June 3, 1957 in Bluefield, VA the son George and Elizabeth Lewis.Travis was a loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Travis loved the Lord, he dedicated much of his time to the church. He enjoyed music, fishing, and spending time with his family most especially his grandkids. He was a Master Carpenter in which he was gifted with creating many homes and businesses. He remodeled the Lighthouse Baptist Church where he was also a member for a number of years. He helped in getting children to attend Awanna at the church. Travis was a loving, giving man who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. Travis was involved in helping the elderly community and would do anything he could in making sure others needs were taken care of. Travis will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Travis was preceded in death by his father, George Lewis; and brother, Roger Lewis. Travis is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Lewis; sons, Brian (Monica) Lewis, and Joshua Lewis; grandchildren, Tara Lewis (Matt Reed), Natasha (Cody) Buck, Brian Lewis (Darian Heath), and Harvey Lewis; great grandchildren, Bryce Lewis, Callie Buck, Jasper Buck, and Marilyn Heath; siblings, George (Jeanie) Lewis, Lora (Jim) Bennett, Wanda (Ron) Hill, and Elizabeth Valdez; multiple nieces, nephews, cousins; as a host of friends. Visitation will take place at the Lighthouse Baptist Church (2040 West Second Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385) on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10 am to 11:30am. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 11:30am with Pastor Josh Blevins officiating. Memorial contributions can go to help the funeral expenses. To share a memory of Travis or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com