XENIA — Troy Christopher Haney, age 16, passed away suddenly and tragically on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019, just north of Xenia on State Route 235. He was born August 20, 2003, in Xenia, Ohio to a loving mother, Casey Marie Haney and father, Dana Lee Engle II. Troy was such a young vibrant Soul who was known as a hard worker both at work and in school. He had a real love for playing basketball, his PlayStation, the NFL, and collecting sneakers, better known to him as "J's." If Troy set his mind to doing something, there wasn't any stopping him, for he had shown a knack for completing whatever he started wonderfully, and with good passionate intent. Troy was a problem solver who truly lived life to the fullest, through simple pleasures such as, playing his game and hanging out with his closest friends (Dre, Xavier, Colin, Jarred, Diamond, Ashton, Daniel, Jarod, Treg, Kayden, Devon, Kameron, RJ, Taylor and many more unnamed buddies).Troy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his mother and father; two sisters, Kelsey Mae Caruana and Kalin Marie Benson; an aunt, Kristina Gail Benson; uncles, Wesley Carl Haney and Steven Michael Benson; mamaw, Debbie Mae Benson; grandfather, Christopher Lee Benson; many cousins; special great-aunts, Dolly Gail Heston and Wanda Stacy; as well as numerous great-uncles, as he is from a large family; and many many friends, whose lives Troy has touched in countless different ways. He was preceded in death by second cousins, Crate Matthew Price, Brian Price, Aimee Lynn Caldwell; great- grandma, Maxine Price; great-grandfather, Crate Price; and great-aunts, Marie Raby and Kathy Ferguson. All friends and family are invited to attend his viewing in order to reminisce, grieve, and support each other and of course to show love to the life of this great and wonderful young man on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr. Xenia, with service beginning at 7p.m. Burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1p.m. at Brad Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, Polksville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Arrangements entrusted to JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME – Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.