FAIRBORN — Vera R. Null, age 89 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020. She was born May 13, 1930 in Alabama, the daughter of the late Gordon and Lillian (Yates) Frazier. Vera enjoyed bingo, garage sales, music, was an animal lover, and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel A. Null; and daughter-in-law, Kaye Null. Vera is survived by five children, Danny Null, Jenny Woodworth, Jack David (Debbie) Null, Susan (Tim) Spradlin, Donald (Donna) Null; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor Faye Benham, Bonnie Rogers; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Byron Church, 3230 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friend from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Stevenson Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.