XENIA — Verda R. Baudendistel, 91, of Xenia, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Greenewood Manor. She was born March 30, 1928, in Montgomery County, Ohio, the daughter of Clifford and Minnie Billett Randall. She was a member of St. Brigid Church, where she was active in Catholic Ladies of Columbia for many years. She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn (Timothy) Wolf and Nancy Murray, all of Xenia, and Jean (Tom) Belvo, Miamisburg, a son, Ronald (Ronda) Baudendistel, Beavercreek, seven grandchildren, Kent (Lori) Wolf, Travis (Emma Lee) Wolf, Clint Wolf, Douglas (Katie) Murray, Kris Baudendistel, Lori Baudendistel, and Juliy (Adam) Moore, twelve great-grandchildren, Kourtney, Kade, Kara, Bayle, Chayse, Jaycob, Ayden Wolf, Alie Taulbee, Amber (Tony) Keidel, Candy Murray, Douglas Murray, Jr., and Zoe Bowman, a great-great-granddaughter, Hayle Keidel, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles L. Baudendistel, on November 7, 2014, a son-in-law, Michael L. Murray, seven sisters, Gladys Sprankle, Louise Pyper, Dorothy Pitstick, Irene Tope, Thelma Babb, Charlene Stollings, and Charlotte Fox, and by two brothers, Warren Randall and Dale Randall. Verda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Friday, January 3, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, January 2, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH, 45385. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.