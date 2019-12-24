Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home 97 W Locust St Wilmington , OH 45177 (937)-382-2146 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Jamestown Church of Christ 152 W. Washington St Jamestown , OH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jamestown Church of Christ 152 W. Washington St Jamestown , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JAMESTOWN — Our loving mother, wife, and "Nanny", Vicki Ann (Pollock) Tidd died suddenly Dec 12, 2019 while cruising in the Caribbean with the Love of her Life by her side. She passed peacefully and awoke in the presence of our promised Heavenly Father. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 28, 1947 to Emmitt and Arminta (Smith) Pollock. She graduated from Miami Trace High School, Class of 1965, and attended the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She married her loving husband, James Allen Tidd, on July 31, 1966 and spent the next 53 years as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to their three daughters and families; Jamie (Douglas) Rudy of Clarksville, OH, Robin Kepler of Jamestown, OH, and Brooke (Randall) Webb of Celebration, FL. Her 9 grandchildren; Grant Rudy, Jacob Kepler, Jessica Kepler, Jenna Kepler, Madison Webb, Keaton Webb, Camden Webb, Peyton Webb and Catherine Webb, along with 2 great-granddaughters Jenna Reist and Riot Reist, were the joys of her life and she was so proud of each of them. She attended countless programs, sporting events, recitals, and more, in loving support of her grandchildren and their passions. Vicki was a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ, baptized at Grape Grove Church of Christ, and over her beautiful 72 years held many different jobs and wore many different hats! She was the business owner of Colonial Coiffeurs Beauty Salon and CopperTan, the Greeneview HS Girls Tennis Coach and a Bus Driver, Little League Softball Coach, Jamestown Church of Christ Jr High Youth Leader, Butler Springs Christian Camp Counselor, and so much more. She had many talents and loved to sing, paint, read, craft, travel and enjoy time spent with her family near and far. She always looked forward to their time and home in Florida, escaping the Ohio winters and enjoying the sunshine along with their many Florida friends. Her Life Verse was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." and she truly embodied that each day. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Emmitt and Arminta Pollock, and her adored brothers Richard Pollock and John Pollock. She is survived by her dearly loved sisters, Margaret Ann Hoffman of Zanesville, OH and Shirley Hopkins of Tucson, AZ, along with many nieces, nephews and friends that were very special to her. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 West Washington Street, Jamestown, Ohio with Pastor Steve Rich officiating. Interment will follow the services in the SilverCreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. The Family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM, Saturday, Dec. 28 at the church. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a Memory Donation be made to the Jamestown Church of Christ Youth Building Fund in honor of her many years working with the church youth through teaching, singing, and even a traveling puppet ministry. Donations may be sent to Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St, Jamestown, OH 45335. Please note the above fund on all donations. To sign the on-line guest book or to leave a note for the family, please visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fairborn Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close