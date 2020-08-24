FAIRBORN — Berberich, Victor John, age 89, of Fairborn, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Margaret Berberich; sisters, Sr.Rose Carmel SFP. and Shirley and brothers, Bud, Tom, Joe and John. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita Berberich; sons, Michael (Helen) and Marty (Karen) Berberich; daughters, Melinda (Randy) Ledford, Michele Flenor and Melissa (Andy) Heil; sisters Ullainee and Joann; brother Chuck; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Victor was an esteemed member for 62 years of The K of C Fairborn Council 3724, Fourth Degree Knight, Monsignor Buckley and Assembly 822. He was a dedicated advocate for the unborn for over 45 years and tirelessly worked on their behalf. He had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious smile. God and Faith; Family and Country were of the utmost important to him. He was a role model for young men and the grace, laughter & light he brought to our lives will not be extinguished by his death. Visitation will take place from 5-8pm on Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10am on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E 2nd St., Dayton, OH 45402 with burial to immediately follow at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn. In lieu of flowers contributions in Victor's memory may be sent to The Clark County Right to Life, 815 W. Main St., Springfield, OH 45504. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com