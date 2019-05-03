XENIA — Victor Vela, age 60, of Xenia, OH, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Miami Valley . He was born July 30, 1958 in Corpus Christi, TX, the son of Idolina Chapa and Presentacion Vela.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Maria G. Rubio Vela, whom he married March 17, 1979; children: Victor P. Vela of Phoenix, AZ; Robert L. Vela and Victoria A. Vela, both of Xenia, grandchildren: Alayna Brooke Vela; Grace A. Vela; Hailey Boes, Robert Lee Vela, Jr. and Lincoln Elijah Day; 3 brothers and 3 sisters; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Victor was an avid fan of baseball and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed being around children and coached youth baseball for many years. He was also a fan of the football and enjoyed watching the SF 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a good father and had been a foster parent.

Funeral services will be held 7 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc,. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Isaac Rubio officiating. Visitation will be held 5 PM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.