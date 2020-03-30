XENIA — Virginia "Ginny" Fowler, 89, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at HarborChase of Beavercreek. She was born May 14, 1930, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Percy C. and Ruth Grant Smith. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, and enjoyed ballroom dancing for over 40 years with her husband. She was a former member of the Rhythm Dance Club, Dayton and the Star Dust Dance Club, Miamisburg. She is survived by a daughter, Marsha Cly, Ft. Wayne, IN, a son, Mark (Sonya) Fowler, Xenia, grandchildren, Rachel (Jerrad) Smallwood, Heather Fowler, Geoffrey Cly, Jr., and Brooklyn Cly, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Fowler, on March 2, 2009, a son, Michael Fowler, a grandson, Kris Fowler, and by a brother, Robert R. Smith. Ginny will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to , in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.