XENIA — Vivian C. Honaker, 67 of Xenia Ohio, departed her earthly vessel unexpectedly on March 31,2019 to reunite with the love of her life in heaven. Vivian was born in Portsmouth, OH and graduated from Wheelers burg High School. Vivian's heart was full of love and she spent her life sharing it with others. As a bus driver for 19 years with Xenia City schools, she touched many and was known to students as "mom". Vivian babysat for 25 children and fostered over 250 children. Vivian was a caregiver at HomeInstead. She was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan. She was known in her neighborhood as the one with all the decorations for ever holiday.

Vivian is preceded in death by her loving husband Matthew Honaker, "surrogate" parents Eddie and Lee Mitchell, mother Mary Faye Dials, and sister Vickie Jane Dials.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory 8 children; Vickie Howell of Dayton, Michele Jones of Xenia, Brandon Honaker of Dayton, Jordan Honaker of Xenia, Aleesha Honaker of Seaman, Michael Honaker of Cincinnati, Alysa Honaker of Seaman, and Diamond Honaker of Xenia. 4 grandchildren; Kelcee (Michelle) Jones Lari of Maryland, Jared Howell, Gabrianna and Ty'Rece Jones all of Xenia. Special son Preston Gibson of Xenia, and special friends Scarlett Lee Richardson, Julie (Tim) Wardle, Mary (Wesley) Holton, and Mary K. Wallace. Along with a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6 ,2019 at First United Christian Church 626 N. Columbus St, Xenia Ohio 45385 with Dr.Edgar Wallace officiating. Visitation at 2pm and service at 3pm. Services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton Oh 45417.