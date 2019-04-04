Obituary Print Vivian G. Van Ausdal (1914 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

BEAVERCREEK — Vivian G. Van Ausdal, age 104 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald F. Van Ausdal, parents Jesse and Mabel Garrison, and sisters Winifred Braden, Martha Strehl and Lenore Garrison. She is survived by her sons Karl Van Ausdal, Ray (Beverly) Van Ausdal, Paul (Carol) Van Ausdal and Glenn (Cindi) Van Ausdal, nephew Leland Pakusch, grandchildren Kaarin Van Ausdal, Shawn (Claudia) Van Ausdal, Kendra (Laura) Pullen, Kristin Van Ausdal, Corrie (Matthew) Van Ausdal, Ben (Lori) Van Ausdal, Jesse (Derek) Van Ausdal, Jared (Cortney) Van Ausdal, Brandon (Cortney) Van Ausdal, Michael (Melissa) Van Ausdal, Max (Jenelle) Love-Van Ausdal, Jesse (Bethany) Hagberg and Evan Hagberg, and great-grandchildren Isaac Van Ausdal, Nico Van Ausdal, Siena Van Ausdal, Jordan Pullen, Sammie Pullen, Tiger Collins, Theo Collins, Aryn Van Ausdal, Alex Van Ausdal, Conrad Bristol, Caleb Bristol, Aubrie Love-Van Ausdal, Emmie Love-Van Ausdal, Katie Love-Van Ausdal, Gabe Love-Van Ausdal, Ellie Hagberg and Noah Hagberg, and many nieces and nephews. Vivian was a Phi Beta Kappa honor graduate from Miami University in 1937. She was an inspiring English teacher for many years and retired from Beavercreek High School in 1977. Vivian had a tradition of public service. She served as a trustee for the Greene County Public Library, as a chairman for the Beavercreek Charter Commission, on the board of directors for Greene County Educational Service Committee, and past president of the Greene County Council on Aging. Vivian was a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives in 1968. She was a long-time member of Hawker United Church of Christ and taught adult Sunday school class. She was a pianist and gardener. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 N. Longview St., with Pastor David Williamson officiating. Interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 am until the time of services on Saturday. Memorial contributions can be made to Hawker United Church of Christ, or Trinity Community. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

