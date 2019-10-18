FAIRBORN — Wayne Benson Cumpston, age 55 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at . He was born February 20, 1964 in Kilmarnock, Scotland, the son of Ronald and Sonja (Smiley) Cumpston. Wayne was a member of Maple Heights Baptist Church and was a proud American having served in the Civil Air Patrol. He was an avid bicyclist, riding most days in town and appreciated visiting with residents and businesses on his travels. Wayne also enjoyed anything car related and was very knowledgeable on the many details of automobiles. Preceded in death by his mother, Sonja in 2004. Survivors include his father, Ron (Jackie) Cumpston of Beavercreek; two sisters, Denise (Richie) Sines of Toronto, Ohio, Tammy (Gary) Hunsucker of Fairborn; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many community friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Chris Tannreuther officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.