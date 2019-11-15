Wayne H. Rogers (1948 - 2019)
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Miami Valley Memorial Gardens
Obituary
XENIA — Wayne H. Rogers, age 71, of Xenia, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 Riverside Health & Rehab. He was born in Clinton County, Ohio, on May 30, 1948, the son of Raymond H. and Madge M. (Brown) Rogers.

He was preceded in death by parents and an uncle: Russell E. Rogers.

He faithfully attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
