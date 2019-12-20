XENIA — Wayne LeRoy Morr, 95, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. He was born April 10, 1924, in Cerro Gordo, Illinois, the son of Lester and Opal (Turner) Morr. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Ohio 37th Division, the Asiatic-Pacific campaign, during World War II. He received two bronze stars and a purple heart in combat, and was involved in the liberation of the Philippines. He entered the federal civil service in June 1948 as an Electronic Equipment Specialist. He studied at the United Television Laboratories in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated June 1952. He went on to become an analyst at the Newark Air Force Station in Heath, Ohio, working on flight computers of Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. He retired after 34 years of Federal Civil Service as an electronics technician at DESC in June 1979. After retiring, he was a volunteer for many years helping Meals on Wheels. He was a long time member of Xenia Adult Recreation Center and started a musical group called "The Stringbenders" playing guitar. He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Houser-Langlas (Ron) and Nancy Pitstick (John), grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Houser, Aaron (Emily) Houser, Dianne Pitstick, and David Pitstick, great-grandchildren, Colin and Ellie Houser, Lorelai and Elliott Houser, a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Bill) Grubbs, Decatur, IL, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends, including a special family friend, Steven Houser. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dora Faye (Askew) Morr, on August 1, 2015, a sister, and by three brothers. Wayne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 11am, Monday, December 23, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Dale Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30am Monday, until service time. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center (XARSC), 338 S. Progress Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.