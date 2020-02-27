FAIRBORN — Wendell Dobyns, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away February 25, 2020. He was born December 8, 1928 in Martha, Kentucky, the son of the late Port and Grettie (Holbrook) Dobyns. Wendell served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church; Fairborn Lyons Club; Michael Finnell Lodge #711; Greene Co. Retired Teachers Association; and the Fairborn Senior Center. He was retired teacher from Fairborn City Schools and was inducted into the Fairborn Hall of Honor. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline. Wendell is survived by a sister, Imogene Stein. A funeral service will be held on Sunday March 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Louisa, Kentucky. I lieu of flowers send contributions to First Presbyterian Church Fairborn - or - Heartland Hospice Care. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.