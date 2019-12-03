XENIA — Wilbur Eugene "Gene" Bowen, age 67, of Xenia, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Washington Court House, OH, at his son's residence, where he had lived during his final months. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, one of seven children born to Bonnie Jean (Baisden) and the late John Bowen.

Gene proudly served in the US Marine Corps infantry during the Viet Nam era. He retired from the Greene County Sanitation Dept. He enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty and meticulously working in his yard and garden. He was extremely devoted to his family and even until the very last hours of his life, he was more concerned about them than himself.

He is survived by his wife: Linda D. (Marshall) whom he married December 27, 1971; his mother: Bonnie J. Bowen of Xenia; his children: Nicole Brown of Xenia; Teri (Scott) Venable of Warren County, OH and Scott Bowen of Washington Court House; siblings: Harriett (Ben) Sweet; James (Janice) Bowen; Becky Kidd; Betty (Frank) Sparks; John (Cheryl) Bowen and Matt (Sharon) Bowen; 9 grandchildren: Brittany Butler; Sonja Brown; Kirstin Chaffins; Scott Venable; Haley Venable; Shane Venable; Bethany Bowen; Ashley Bowen and Scott Bowen, Jr.; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was also survived by many friends, including his best buddies: Darryl Dotson and Jack and Richard Marshall.

Gene's family would like to acknowledge the kindness and concern that has been extended to them during his illness, and would like to especially recognize the daily visits from his brother, James and Janice Bowen. They truly appreciate all the thoughts and prayers offered on their behalf.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday, December 5th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with his childhood friend, Rev. Darryl Dotson officiating. He will be buried at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Friends may call Thursday from 11:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.