  • "So sorry to hear of Willie's passing. What a sweet lady...."
  • "Ronnie & I so enjoyed talking with Wilda Fern each time we..."
    - Ronnie & Debby Kelso
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-6078
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — Wilda Fern Wiedenheft, age 88, of Washington CH, formerly of South Solon, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mount Carmel Grove City.

She was born on April 7, 1931 in Greene County, Ohio to Noah and Dicie Persinger Knisley. She was a 1950 graduate of Greeneview High School in Jamestown. Wilda retired from Stop 35, formerly known as Garner Truck Stop, where she had worked as a waitress for many years. Wilda had been a longtime member at the Grace Community Church in South Solon.

Wilda was preceded in death by her parents; children, Joe Wiedenheft, and Lisa Chaffin; grandson, Tommy Chaffin; and six sisters and five brothers.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Wiedenheft, Tim (Edie) Wiedenheft, Dino (Debbie) Wiedenheft, and Ron (Joanne) Wiedenheft; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Woody (Carol Jean) Knisley; and her best friend, Mary B. Pitstick.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Sigman officiating with burial to follow at the South Solon Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
