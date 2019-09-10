FAIRBORN — Willa Mae Bentley, age 95 of Fairborn, passed away September 5, 2019. She was born December 2, 1923 in Estill, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sam and Emma (VanHoose) Conley. Willa was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Fairborn and Red Hat Society. She was the owner of Willa's Beauty Shop for many years; and enjoyed quilting, bowling, and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Willa is survived by two children, Jack (Penny) Bentley; Judy Bentley; three grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Jac (Doreen); three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jack, Sophia; siblings, Cecil (Sue) Conley, June Hemphill, Edward "Pete" (Shirley) Conley; Dear and most Trusted Friend, Alice Seiling; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Dr., Pastor Steve Stiglich officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.