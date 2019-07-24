WILMINGTON — William Chester Hastings, age 71 of Wilmington, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. William was born January 2, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio the son of the late John Joseph Hastings and Jacqueline Hastings (Barr). Along with his parents, William is preceded in death by a infant daughter: Angel Hastings and a grandson: Thomas Reed and Rowan Hastings. William is survived by his wife: Deborah Hastings (Kratzer); daughter: Cara Schweikert (Andrew); son: Bryan Andrew Hastings (Michelle); step-daughter: Bonnie Reed (Kevin) and Julie Brown (James); and a brother: John Joseph Hastings (Barbara). William is also survived by his grandchildren: Melanie Schweikert, Maya Schweikert, Olivia Hastings, Penelope Hastings, Justin Reed, Brandon Reed, Alex Finley, Lindsey Finley; great-grandchildren: Kilik Reed, Haley Reed, and Heather. William is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

William served his country in the United States Army as a Military Police, and is a member of the Masons' Isthmian Lodge and the Bilgewater Yacht Club. William enjoyed fishing, golfing, antiquing, and auctions, always trying to find a treasure. Memorial contributions can be made in William's name to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, Texas 75231.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday July 25, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia. Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends Thursday July 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.