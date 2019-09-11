XENIA — William Edward "Jack" Busby, 96, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Greenewood Manor. He was born June 10, 1923, in Sugartit, Kentucky, the son of Edward and Ruth Robinson Busby. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II and retired as a conductor with the Pennsylvania Central Railroad. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Jo Ellen Schardt, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife, Helen V. Busby, on August 5, 2012. Graveside services will be held at 11am, Saturday, September 14, at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, with Pastor David McClellan officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3229 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45229, in Jack's memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.