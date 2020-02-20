FAIRBORN — William Leon Hubbard Jr., age 81 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. He was born October 7, 1938, to parents William and Alma (Hamilton) Hubbard Sr., in Cedarville Township, Ohio.

William worked at Morris Beam as maintenance personnel. In his free time, William enjoyed golfing and bowling.

William is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Kelly Hubbard, brothers; Charles and Donald Hubbard, brother in law; Ronald Whitner, and grandson; Durand Hubbard. He is survived by his loving wife, Earlene (Shadrick) Hubbard, daughters; Valerie Gainer, Dana (Lonnie) Andrews, son; Dale (Brenda) Hubbard, brother; James (Carlotta) Hubbard, sister; Beverly Whitner, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428, at 1:30 PM, on Monday February 24, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held after burial at the Elks Lodge 668, 71 E. Second St., Xenia, OH 45385.