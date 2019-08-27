XENIA — William M. "Brownie" Brown, age 85 of Xenia, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Kettering Medical Center. He was born October 1, 1933 in Alpha, Ohio, the son of the late Marvin and Cleo (Gentner) Brown. Bill served his country in the US Army and retired after a career as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service in Xenia. He was a longtime active member of Faith Community United Methodist Church in Xenia. An avid fisherman, Bill enjoyed the outdoors and also liked to garden. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death his son, Neal in 2018; two brothers, Robert and Jim; and two sisters, Betty and Jean. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sally; a daughter, Jackie Brown of Columbus; three grandchildren, Eli (Catherine) Brown of Bowersville; Jessica (Brandon) Gilene of Maineville, Jasmine Amos of Columbus; six great-grandchildren, Dillon, Wyatt, Abigail, Eleanor, Elizabeth, Benjamin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, Pastor Andy Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. A graveside committal service with military honors will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to a . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.