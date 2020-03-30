BELLAIRE — William "Bill" Naughton, 77, of Bellaire, Ohio died Sunday March 29, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital. He was born August 7, 1942 a son of the late George and Marie (Curran) Naughton in Wheeling, WV. Bill was a work study Coordinator for Fairborn City Schools and a Catholic by faith. He loved collecting Studebakers and Buicks; as well as antiques. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his former wife Helen J. Jorden-Naughton and his children, Lori Naughton of Fairborn, OH, William J. (Gigi) Naughton of Cincinnati, OH, and Brent (Michelle) Naughton of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition he is survived by a sister Jane Naughton Miller (Donald) of Columbus, Ohio and three grandchildren J.W., Brenna and Kaidan Naughton. In accordance with his wishes no formal service will be held. Final disposition will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, 441, 37th street, Bellaire, Ohio 43906. Memorial contributions benefit the House of the Carpenter at "TMCFunding.com." Share your thoughts and memories of Bill with the family at www.bauknechtaltmeyer.com