FAIRBORN — William Roscoe Neal, age 77, passed away at his residence Thursday July 9th, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1943 in Logansport, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Gavis Neal. Bill was survived by his wife of 47 years, Marianna, his sons William D (Katie Miller) Neal of Springfield, Scott (Jacqui) Neal of Bellbrook, and Mark (Tyra) Neal of Golden Valley, MN, as well as 3 grandchildren, Shea Neal, Mara Neal, and Liam Neal. He is also survived by his brother Danal (Linda) Neal of Kettering and Cathy (Dan) Ruehl of The Village's, FL, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and countless former students. Bill was a graduate of Fairborn High School in 1961, then attended Ball State University, graduating in 1965 with Bachelor of Science in Education. He also attained a Master of Science in Education Degree from the University of Dayton in 1977. He taught Industrial Arts, Driver's Education, and was a school Counselor over 24 years for Fairborn City Schools, retiring in 1996. He spent 6 years in active duty for the US Air Force, and another 14 years in the US Air Force Reserves. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Parish at WPAFB. He loved his family, above all else. A loyal man, and friend to all, always willing to help. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.