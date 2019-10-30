XENIA — Hatfield, Winfred "Win" age 80, of Xenia passed away October 27, 2019. He was born January 24, 1939 in Phelps, Kentucky to the late Roy and Frances (Wolford) Hatfield. Win was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Price Phariss and his brother Graydon Reedy. Win retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Post 2402, an avid card player and enjoyed camping at the Ohio River for decades. Win was a huge Kentucky Wildcats fan and love college basketball. Win was full of life and loved to sing. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Frances "Rosie" Hatfield; children Kevin (Jina) Hatfield, Denise (Eddie) Henry and Roy (Gina) Hatfield; grandchildren Kyle Hatfield, Edward Henry III, Devin Hatfield, Kelli Hatfield, Benjamin Hatfield and Bobby Hatfield; brother Roy (Billie) Hatfield, Jr.; sister Pamela (Herman) Allen as well as many nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Friends and family may visit from 4-6:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 pm.

Condolences may be sent to he family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.