XENIA — Yvonne I. (DeWine) Castonguay, 96, of Xenia, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 23, 1923, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of John and Rose Mary Cunningham DeWine. She was a 1942 graduate of Xenia Central High School, and was a member of St. Brigid Church. She was a member of the Greene County Historical Society, the Greene County Genealogical Society (founding member), Greene County OSU Extension-Homemakers. She is survived by her children, Suzette M. Castonguay (Ronald Hampton), Yellow Springs, Maureen L. Castonguay (Robert Camp), Knoxville, TN, and Jon P. (Mary Ann) Castonguay, Xenia, a daughter-in-law, Karen Castonguay, Centerville, grandchildren, Kenneth Daniel (Tina) Castonguay, Xenia, Anjanette N. Castonguay, Xenia, Laurette M. Nichols, Xenia, Kenneth Oemisch, Xenia, Paul D. (Jessica) Oemisch, Oak View, CA, Melissa S. Camp, Brooklyn, NY, Sean R. (Angela) Camp, Knoxville, TN, Mallory A. Castonguay, Anne R. Castonguay, and Jon T. Castonguay, all of Xenia, great-grandchildren, Sofia, Chloe, Corey, Randy, Alexia, Quinten, Garrett, Alyss, Corbin, Joshua, and Zoe, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends, including the mother of Danny and Angie, Charlene Castonguay. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 67 years, Kenneth E. Castonguay, a son, Kenneth A. "Andy" Castonguay, a sister, Clerisse Eads, and by a brother, Jack DeWine. Yvonne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4pm, Thursday, October 17, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Visitation will be held from 3pm Thursday, until service time at the church. Burial will be in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. The family would especially like to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors at Ohio's , for their help during this difficult time.