FAIRBORN — Zella Mae Bowling, age 83 of New Carlisle, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019. She was born March 8, 1935 in Irvine, KY, the daughter of the late Thomas and Martha (Ballard) Neal. Zella was employed at the Patriot Ridge Community in Fairborn, retiring in 2011. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe in 1988; a daughter, Doris Sells; and two brothers, Glen and James Neal. Survivors include five children, Diane (Roger) Ritchie, Bill (Tina) Bowling, Linda (Joe) Penny, Donald (Mandy) Bowling, Nelson (Michelle) Bowling; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Nelson Neal; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Johnny Henson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.