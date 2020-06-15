XENIA — Zora Kathryn Gordin passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born in Antwerp, Ohio, the daughter of Levi and Agnes Mercer. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell Gordin, mother of Barbara Cottrell (Jack), Betty Walls (Dick), and Sherri Frost Burke (Phil). She had 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Zora was the oldest of 9 children and the last surviving member. Zora was a 70 year member of the Grape Grove Church of Christ, where she was active in the Ladies Aid, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and played the piano for worship services. The last 10 years of her life were spent in Xenia, Ohio where she became an active member of the First Church of Christ. Due to the Covid virus, private graveside services will be held by the family in Grape Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Grape Grove Church of Christ, c/o Mission Fund, 6626 Grape Grove Rd., Jamestown, Ohio, 45335, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.