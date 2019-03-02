Anne Y. McGrath

Anne Y. McGrath beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019. She was the widow of Judge William J McGrath in Fairfield, Connecticut and Haines City, Florida. She is survived by her children Dr. Kevin McGrath of Wethersfield, CT and Kim McGrath Avellino, son-in-law Alfie Avellino, and grandson Liam Avellino of Winter Garden, Florida, her brother Louis Cappucci Jr of Monroe, her sister, the late Irene Geanuracos, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Anne was born in Bridgeport on June 1, 1933. She was a graduate of Central High School (Bridgeport), obtained a BS in Nursing, a Masters of Education from Bridgeport University, and a 6-year in Education Administration from Fairfield University. Anne was a nurse, elementary school teacher, special education teacher, assistant principal, and principal. She was principal of North Stratfield School in Fairfield for 18 years. She always talked about her North Stratfield family of students, parents and teachers. Anne's smile was infectious and her laugh could light up the room. Her celebration of life will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Celebration, Florida on March 9 at 12:30 p.m. Details are on the Winter Oak Funeral Home website winteroakfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers her children suggest a donation in her name to St. Jude's Hospital for children with cancer.