|
|
Anthony W. Fulton
Tony Fulton, 60, a Fairfield native, passed away April 21 in Denver following complications from stem cell transplant. A 1978 graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School and an alumnus of Fairfield Country Day School, Tony graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver and earned a master's degree in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. Tony had a long career in packaging and trucking in CO, TX and CA, including a position at Georgia-Pacific where his late father had worked before him. Tony is survived by his wife, Cheryl Rose, of Aurora, CO, his mother, Anne Fulton, of Chevy Chase, MD, his brother, Chris, sister-in-law Marnie Ellis Fulton and nephew, Harrison Flynn of Atlanta, GA, his sister, Kate, brother-in-law, Bob Kyle, and nieces Ryan and Grace Kyle of Chevy Chase, MD and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins; he was predeceased by his father, James Fulton and his nephew, Ty Flynn. A celebration of Tony's life is planned for later this year in Boston. Memorial contributions to honor Tony may be made to the University of Colorado Blood Disorders Center/Hematologic Malignancies: https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/hematology/give-now
Published in Fairfield Citizen on May 1, 2020