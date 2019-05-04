Barbara Foster Hansen

Barbara Foster Hansen, of Fairfield, CT passed away on April 22nd, 2019 at the age of 73, surrounded by loving friends and family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and child of God.

Barbara was an avid skeet and target shooter. She was passionate about reading, writing, and poetry. At the age of 14, her poetry appeared in the New Yorker. Barbara also played the flute with a baroque group at Yale university. Barbara was quick to raise her hand up high when a volunteer was needed in her community. She volunteered to read at many elementary schools for children of all ages. Barbara's giving and loving spirit will truly be missed. She was a remarkable, shining example of how to live an unselfish life and give back to others.

She is survived by: John R. Hansen, Jr.; son John R. (Natalie) Hansen III; daughter Kelsey Hansen (Mohammad) Alshibli; grandchildren John IV, Kayla, Mini, Amani, Lilly; and brother Steven.

There will be a private memorial on Saturday, May 25th to honor her memory. For details, [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the name of Barbara Hansen may be made to the Fairfield Public Library.