Brian P. Smith

Brian Patrick Smith, age 45, beloved husband of Candace (Benoy) Smith passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Brian was born in Norwalk, CT on May 4, 1973. He grew up in Fairfield, graduated from Fairfield High School in 1991, and later from New York Institute for Audio Research. Brian designed and built NAMM award-winning handcrafted acoustic and electric guitars in his shop in Hartsville under the name of Unitas Guitars. He enjoyed sharing his love of music and handmade guitars with young and old.

In addition to his wife Candace, Brian is survived and immensely missed by two cherished daughters, Leah Alexandra and Madeline Sophia Smith of Hartsville, SC, his parents James and Martha (Wood) Smith of Fairfield, CT, brother James (Loren) of Seymour, CT, sister Julie (Michael) of Manchester, NH, nephew Ian and niece Catherine of Manchester, NH, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation and funeral services for Brian were held in Hartsville, SC on March 29, 2019 by Norton Funeral Home, and Brian's memorial page may be viewed at nortonfh.net.

A traditional Irish send-off for Brian will be held at the VFW post 399, 465 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT on May 25, 2019 at 2 o'clock for the local family members and friends who would help us celebrate his life. Published in Fairfield Citizen on May 1, 2019