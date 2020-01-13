|
Colleen Marie Bischoff
Colleen Marie Bischoff, age 47, of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on December 19, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on August 23, 1972 in Norwalk, Connecticut to Richard and Colette Bischoff, Collen was raised in Fairfield. After graduating from Fairfield High School, Collen went on to graduate from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in Mass Communications. Collen had the ability to make deep and lasting friendships everywhere she went. Her friends will remember her for her fun loving and giving nature, sense of humor, love of animals and the way she made each of her friends feel special with exactly the right words or tokens of appreciation. Collen is survived by her sister, Amy Mars, of Sarasota, Florida, her brother, Richard Bischoff, of Loveland, Colorado, her ex-husband Sean Brennan of Sugar Hill, Georgia and many friends, both old and new. Colleen was predeceased by both her parents and her brother, Sean Wert. All services will be private.
Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jan. 17, 2020