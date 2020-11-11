David Bruce Brandt
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, David Bruce Brandt, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 74. David was born on January 14, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, and was a long time resident of Southport Connecticut. He received his bachelors in mathematics and computer science from Valparaiso University in 1968. At Valparaiso, David made a name for himself as an academic and an athlete, and served as President of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
In 1986 David married his wife, DeeDee - a sailor, technology pioneer, and world traveler, just like him. They loved their grandparents, and they loved raising their two children, Sara and Katherine. Today, Sara is a biochemist and technology specialist at a patent law firm. Katherine grew up to be a professional opera singer. David was a loving father and champion of both his children, who will dearly miss his support, love, and intentional mispronunciations of bedtime stories, such as the classical tale, Beeping Sleuty and the Three Stepli-Uglies.
David worked for many years at IBM, serving as a programmer, Director, and Global Process and System Executive. After retiring from IBM, David continued to work in the computer scene, managing, programming, designing web pages, and even teaching. His career spanned punch cards to the modern era, and he never stopped learning.
David's athletic career included football, rugby, baseball, softball, and golf. He lived out his retirement dream on Lake Keowee in South Carolina, where the golf course was out the front door and the lake was out the back. He is mourned by everyone save the spotted bass.
David faced the end with his characteristic unfailing good humor and super human strength. Thanks to David, we know to watch out for Icky Bridges, never to send an email we enjoyed writing, and not to leave our crayons in the sun.
David is survived by his wife and children. No services are planned. In lieu of gifts, please consider having a round of golf and a beer in his memory.
