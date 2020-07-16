David Friel

David FrielDavid Samuel Friel, age 86 of Fairfield, CT, passed away on July 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, with loved ones by his side. David was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Norman and Mildred Friel.David was a man of great character, and love for God, family, Country, and Israel. He honorably served in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War and was a 60+ year member of the Brotherhood of Freemasonry. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management at NYU and pursued a Master's degree in Education.David had a successful business career, but will be long remembered for his passion volunteering for causes he held dear. These included: Board member and President of Hollander House, Hospice Volunteers of Connecticut, Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut, and numerous volunteer programs in Israel, including serving with Sar-El during the Gulf War. David's time was also spent with his cherished Congregation Beth El, shopping for their needs and regularly participating in morning minyan and other services with Roberta, where they could be found in their unassigned seats all knew not to sit in.David is survived by his beloved wife, Roberta, son Andrew Friel, daughter Laurie Robinson and her husband Harold Robinson, and his adored grandchildren Madeleine Robinson, Jonathan Robinson, and Elijah Robinson.Services were held on July 16, 2020 at the Congregation Beth El Cemetery, Fairfield, CT.