Diane K. Kanca

Diane Kathryn Kanca of Rye, NY, passed away on March 27, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Fairfield, CT, on October 3, 1955, the daughter of John and Julianne (Terdy) Kanca. After graduating from Andrew Ward High School in 1973, Diane attained her nursing degree from the University of Connecticut in 1977 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Pace Law School in 1982. Her career began as a Registered Nurse and she later built a successful practice as a trial attorney at Voute, Lohrfink, Magro & McAndrew, LLP, of White Plains, NY.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert J. Dwyer; step-children Devin Dwyer and husband Adam Ciarleglio, of Washington, D.C., and Sean Dwyer and wife Sereen of Chicago, IL; siblings Roswitha Cusick and husband Joseph of Middlebury, CT, John Kanca and wife Janet of Middlebury, CT, and Cheryl Sarno and husband John of Glen Rock, NJ; 24 dear nieces and nephews; and her beloved yellow lab Coco.

The family will receive friends at the Graham Funeral Home of Rye, NY, on Friday, March 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to memorials established and in honor of Diane with Friends of Rye Town Park(www.friendsofryetownpark.com) and the Mayo Clinic dedicated to uterine cancer research (www.mayoclinic.org). Published in Fairfield Citizen on Apr. 2, 2019