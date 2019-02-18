Resources More Obituaries for Dianne Milligan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dianne Milligan

Dianne (Kenney) Milligan, 67, passed away February 15 after a recent cancer diagnosis. As she did throughout her years, Dianne battled her final chapter with tenacity and determination, but she was long overdue for peace and rest.

After spending more than twenty years in Connecticut, Dianne returned home to New Hampshire in 2018 enjoying the past ten months making memories with her children and grandchildren, reconnecting with old friends, enjoying being a first-time homeowner, tending her vegetable patch and planting flowers. She spent endless hours sitting on her deck or in her backyard, soaking up the sunshine and watching the many visitors that came to her bird feeders. She was amazed at the number of hummingbirds that frequented her yard.

Born on October 1, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT, Dianne grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Andrew Warde High School. Dianne was not made for the classroom, she did her best learning in life and hands on. She had an adventurer spirit and enjoyed a good wandering stroll. Dianne wore many hats during her life, but most often worked as a cook in local restaurants and eateries. She found great joy in cooking and feeding others, at work and at home, and those in her life were grateful for the many delicious meals served.

Dianne's strong personal independence was often a challenge to those who loved her, but her heart was large and her intent was pure. Her decision to stay in Connecticut for so many years was in part to be there for her own mother during the aging process. Dianne was social and enjoyed the company of others. She had a sharp wit, a sharp tongue and a sharp gaze. Subtlety was never a strong point.

Dianne was predeceased by her parents, James and Sara Kenney. Survivors include her three children, Jennifer Carleton (Bill Piper), James Carleton (Mandy) and Andrea White (Chris), six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, brothers Jim Kenney and Kevin Kenney (Janice), a niece, several nephews, and cousins. Her beloved cats Sophie and Izzy will be well cared for.

A family gathering will be held in the spring, when her life can be celebrated outdoors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take pause to treasure the moment - take a walk in the woods, dig in your garden, cook for your family. If desired, donations can be made in tribute to Dianne, to the charity of one's choosing.

"I found peace in the forest, I felt love by the stream, I dream in the meadow, I pray by the Ocean, I am a child of this Earth and the Goddess." - Wiccan poem Published in Fairfield Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2019