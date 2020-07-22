1/1
Douglas McLean
1932 - 2020
Douglas Goodwin McLean
Douglas Goodwin McLean

Feb 29, 1932- July 12, 2020

Douglas Goodwin McLean, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Land O Lakes, FL on Sunday July 12th.
Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Edna Coleman McLean, son Alan Coleman McLean of Riverview, FL, daughter Lorie McLean Liss and son- in- law Sean Liss of Odessa, FL, his 2 beloved grandchildren, Haley Nicole Liss and Austin McLean Liss along with many dear nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Charles W. McLean, mother Mary Allen McLean, brother Roderick A. McLean (Sue), brother Bruce C. McLean (Eleanor) and sister Janice McLean Ford (James).
Douglas was born in Utica, NY on February 29, 1932. He graduated from Waterville Central High School. He joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War and was honorable discharged. Douglas graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS in Business Administration in 1958. Upon graduation he joined Texaco, Inc. where he became a successful Business Executive and General Manager of International Aviation Sales- Europe, The Middle East & Africa. Douglas held numerous managerial positions throughout his 37 years with the organization and was stationed in Florida, Hawaii, California, New York, The Netherlands and The United Kingdom.
Douglas retired from Texaco, Inc. in 1994 and shorty after relocated to Bradenton, FL. He spent 23 years in Bradenton with his wife Mary. In 2019, Douglas and Mary relocated to Land O Lakes, FL to be closer to family. Douglas was a great sportsman and competitor who enjoyed Tennis, Golf, Basketball and coached his children's little league sports teams when they were growing up. Douglas was proud of his alma mater and was a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. In 1987 Douglas and his son Alan won the Town of Fairfield, CT Doubles Championship, one of his finest moments.
A Full Military Air Force Honors Ceremony and Communal Service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, Saint Petersburg, FL 33708 on July 29th, 2020 at 11am.

Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Hudson
13011 US Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278631000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the McLean Family for the loss of your loved one, Douglas Goodwin, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 17, 2020
We will miss our Uncle and Great Uncle Doug so much -- He was always the "cool uncle" when I was growing up. I still vividly remember the day he picked my brother and I up at school because of a rainstorm. His little MG was a tight squeeze but I thought it was so awesome to be picked up by my Uncle Doug in his sports car! Over the years, as he lived around the world, we always seem to miss the opportunity to visit him when he lived in exotic places. My husband and I went to England after Uncle Doug and Aunt Mary moved, but Uncle Doug contacted one of his old colleagues who gave us an amazing lunch and wonderful tour of his favorite places in London. The last time I saw he and Aunt Mary was when they made the 6+ hour drive to Hilton Head, SC, to visit my dad as we all gathered around him just before he passed away in January of 2015. He and Aunt Mary were as lively as ever, and my brothers and I had a wonderful time visiting with them. Thank you, Uncle Doug, for being a terrific brother and a wonderful and caring uncle who helped us keep in touch with our dad, when that was sometimes difficult. We love you, we miss you! Barb & Gerry, and our sons Geoff and his family (Heather, Jackson, Zoe), and Max.
Barbara Ward
