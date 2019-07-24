Ellen McCarthy

Ellen McCarthy, age 78, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on July 23rd at Bridgeport Hospital, where she was surrounded by her family and loving friends. Born in New York City, the daughter of the late William and Catherine Daly, Ellen had been a Fairfield resident since 1975. She received her nursing degree from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in New York and her BSN from the University of San Francisco. Ellen worked tirelessly as an Oncology Nurse for over 30 years at Bridgeport Hospital until her recent retirement. She was a mentor to nursing students throughout her career, which she considered her vocation, and a beloved colleague and caregiver. She traveled extensively throughout her life, was an avid reader, a passionate decorator, and when at home loved to garden and take long walks. She was a devoted grandmother, and spending time with her grandchildren brought her endless joy. Survivors include three beloved children, Luke McCarthy and his fiancée Jennifer Shepard, Liam McCarthy and his wife Stefania, and Nell Daly; five grandchildren, Helen, Kathleen, Dusty, Gwendolyn, and Beaudyn; her sister, Catherine Daly, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Courtney, and her brother, Daniel Daly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Ellen's memory to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, Nursing Education Fund, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Fairfield Citizen from July 25 to July 26, 2019