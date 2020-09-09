Gertrude Grace Sill

January 3, 1927 -- August 17, 2020 Gertrude Grace Sill, art historian, has died at the age of 93. The author of numerous books, articles, and exhibition catalogs, Sill's most popular work, A Handbook of Symbols in Christian Art, was originally published in 1975 and has remained in print ever since. Whether in her classroom at Fairfield University where she taught for twenty years, or in museums and galleries in the U.S. and Europe, her lectures were erudite, witty, and engaging for the professional and amateur alike.

Born January 3, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, Sill attended the Berkeley Carroll School and Smith College. After graduating from Smith in 1948, she moved to Paris for a year, working for Vogue magazine as a model and freelance writer, and studying art history at the École du Louvre. Sill fell in love with France and French culture, and she returned many times in her life, leading regular small tours to Paris and other locations in the 1980s and 1990s.

After returning to New York in 1949, she took occasional work as a model, and also worked as an editorial assistant for the iconic Flair magazine. She married Davis Andrews Sill, founder of Sill Fabrics, Inc., in 1950, and they moved two years later to Southport, Connecticut, where Gertrude Sill lived for the next 62 years.

After raising two children, Sill returned to school and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Wesleyan University and began her teaching and lecturing career in earnest. Sill served on a number of boards, including those of the Bridgeport Architectural Conservancy, the Bridgeport Symphony, as President of the Westport Community Art Association, and as the first female President and Chairman of the Board of the Pequot Library in Southport.

She is survived by her son, Andrews Sill; her daughter, Lucinda Morrison; their respective spouses, Joana Miranda and David Morrison; and four grandchildren.

Gertrude Grace Sill will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. Donations may be made to the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT 06890.



