Helen Yuan

April 3, 1931 - April 2, 2019Helen Yuan, 88, of Westport, CT wife of Swan Yuan passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home.

Mrs. Yuan was born April 3, 1931 in Hangzhou, China and has been a resident of Westport for the past twenty years. She graduated from Shanghai TzuHai University in China with a BA degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant until the birth of her first son, then she became a part-time school teacher until the birth of her second son. She worked tirelessly as a devoted, loving and doting mother, putting her sons first with everything in life. She was an avid painter, loved dancing, cooking, traveling and most of all enjoyed spending her time with her family and grandchildren. She was always full of life, and ready to do anything and everything. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer over 9 years ago and the merciless disease took its final toll on her.

She was the eldest of 6 children. She predeceased by her husband Swan, and is survived by her two sons, Andy and his wife Sieglinde of Fairfield, CT and Jim and his wife Sharon of Westport, CT, her four grandchildren, Kristina, Kristopher, Connor and Rachel, her brother Harry Kao and his wife Janie for 28 years of Mechanicsburg, PA and their daughter Debra and son in law Axel Tifft of San Francisco, CA.

Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, April 7th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Helen Yuan by check to Elderhouse, 7 Lewis St., Norwalk, CT 06851 or http://www.elderhouse.org/support/donate/ click donate, enter amount, click and enter your message in "Add special instructions to seller" field For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.hardingfuneral.com. Published in Fairfield Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019