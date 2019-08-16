|
Irene M. Iwanicki
Irene M. (Gopsill) Iwanicki passed away peacefully in her Fairfield home on Thursday, August 8th. She was predeceased by Raymond, her beloved husband of 64 years, her parents Charles and Annie Gopsill and her sisters Dorothy Weber and Sr. Frances Gopsill, SHCJ. Irene is survived by three daughters, Patricia Kearns of Fairfield, Mary Beth Elgin (her husband Stephen, children Matthew and Elizabeth) of Farmington, NY and Barbara Carissimi (her husband John, children Thomas and Raymond) of Milford. Also her sister Barbara Leson of Fairfield, brother-in-law Ted Weber of San Francisco and brother-in-law Walter Iwanicki and his wife, Dorothy of Waterford.
Irene was a lifetime resident of Fairfield. After completing school, she was employed by Dupont as an executive secretary. She married Raymond, the love of her life in 1953. After raising her three daughters, Irene was an administrative assistant at Glenmary Home Missioners in Fairfield.
She was a dedicated parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield where she participated in the Ladies Guild, craft group, Christmas fair and was a school volunteer. She was well known for her skills in sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting, as well as baking. Her remarkable chocolate chip cookies were always in great demand. She was a talented homemaker and hostess and enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home. Her interest in gardening yielded abundant produce that she enjoyed canning, pickling and sharing.
Always generous and caring, Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was cherished by her family and will be profoundly missed.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 AM. A reception lunch in the church hall will immediately follow. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners at PO Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618 or www.glenmary.org/donate/. To offer online condolences, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fairfield Citizen from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2019