Jacqueline Marie Dixon, 93, a 14 year resident of Mashpee, MA, passed away on June 7, 2019 after a relatively brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick James Dixon.

Jackie was born and grew up in Rhode Island. She was a strong, independent and progressive woman. Jackie and her husband were longtime residences of Fairfield, CT. They were both graphic artists and proud graduates of The Rhode Island School of Design.

Jackie is survived by her daughter Lisa Sheehan; her son Paul Dixon and his wife Varonica; her grandchildren Caitlyn, Andrea, Zachary and Emma; as well as several nieces, nephews, their children, and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick James Dixon and son-in law Robert Sheehan.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.