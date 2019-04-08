James Ninivaggi

James "Jim" Ninivaggi, 56, of Sarasota, FL passed away unexpectedly following complications from surgery on April 6, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Jim was born in Hackensack, NJ and graduated from University of Connecticut. He was simply the world's greatest man, the best husband, father, brother, son, friend, and colleague.

Jim will forever be remembered as funny, loving, giving, and nurturing. He was generous, devoted, and protective of all he loved. His biggest life goal and now his legacy was to be the best father he could be to his two beloved children, Elizabeth Ninivaggi and Nicholas Ninivaggi.

His signature laugh and pocket square were his hallmarks. Wherever he went, he made each person feel as if they were the only and most important person in the room with his caring nature. Jim enjoyed drawing funny cards, hiking, biking, being with family, and making people laugh.

Throughout Jim's passionate career he was an account executive, sales VP, consultant, and analyst.

Jim loved his colleagues and his work. He had amassed unrivaled knowledge about what it means to be successful. He was passionate about sharing his wisdom and ideas with others. Jim was inherently positive, unfailingly supportive, and always quick with a joke.

Jim was predeceased by his sister, Andrea McGranahan. He is survived by his adored and beloved wife, Barbara Sucoff Ninivaggi, daughter Elizabeth, son Nicholas, mother Joan Fitzpatrick Ninivaggi, and father Vito Ninivaggi. He is also survived by his three sisters: Mary Cox, Susan and Joseph Daly, Caroline and Shawn Schestag; and countless adoring nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends whom he made family.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange St., Sarasota, FL at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The celebration will continue at The Vue, located at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave., Sarasota, FL. Please wear bright colors, no suits, blazers are okay, and a pocket square to honor his spirit.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to his memory may be made to Save the Bay, an organization committed to cleaning Sarasota Bay, the view he appreciated every day. Sarasota Bay Watch, P.O. Box 1141, Osprey, FL 34229. Published in Fairfield Citizen on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary