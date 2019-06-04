Home

St George's Episcopal
407 York St
York Harbor, ME 03911
Jean Baldridge Uehlinger Obituary
Jean Baldridge Uehlinger
Jean Baldridge Uehlinger, 100, of Sentry Hill, York, Maine, died at her home on April 29, 2019. Born in New York, New York, on March 9, 1919, she was the daughter of J. Lakin Baldridge and Alice Young Baldridge. She graduated from Rosemary Hall, Greenwich, Connecticut. Jean married twice, in 1939 John Eliot Cutter of Westhampton Beach, New York, with whom she lived in Princeton, New Jersey, and in 1948 Talbot Uehlinger of New York. For nearly 60 years, the family lived in Fairfield, Connecticut. She is survived by five children: Ladd Cutter of Fort Myers, Florida, and Seth Cutter of Rockport, Massachusetts, and Englewood, Florida; Jean-Alice Uehlinger Koch of Sedgwick, Maine, Diana Uehlinger Darcy of Rockport, Massachusetts, and Talbot Uehlinger, Jr., of Olympia, Washington. A Memorial Service will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church, York Harbor, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Seeing Eye, Morristown, New Jersey (www.seeingeye.org). Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home in York, Maine, is handling arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairfield Citizen on June 4, 2019
