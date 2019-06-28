Resources More Obituaries for Joan Robbins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Gourlie Robbins

Joan Gourlie Robbins died on June 17th at the age of 90 at her home in Greenfield Hill surrounded by her family. Joan was born on December 3, 1928 and was the only child of Estelle O'Comsky and John Cameron Gourlie. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Rye, NY and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where she attended Kingswood School Cranbook and later went on to graduate from Briarcliff College. Her first job as a lower school art teacher reflected what became lifelong interests, in different forms of artistic expression and a love of children and caring for others.

In 1950 a mutual friend introduced her to Walter Robbins then a student at Yale. They married in 1951 and settled initially in New Haven, later moving to Greenfield Hill where their young family eventually grew to 6 children. They had a strong friendship network that grew from links with Yale and the Country Club of Fairfield.

Joan's major life passions were around reverence for and beautification of nature, which she also instilled in her children. This was reflected in her vegetable and perennial flower gardens, and her love of flower arranging, which she was able to bring to full expression through her membership in the Sasqua Garden Club, which she joined in 1962. At Sasqua, where she served as President from 1977 to 1981, she was involved in a set of initiatives including the 'Greening of the Commons' project (1976-1983). This involved planting trees and daffodils that was instrumental in Fairfield getting Tree City USA designation, which represents excellence in urban forestry. She also worked with her father-in-law Roswell Barratt to donate land in Southport next to the Pequot Library to create the Sasqua Wildflower Preserve in 1982. The Club recognized her work when it created the Joan G. Robbins Award for Excellence in Flower Arranging and Flower Arranging Education in 2008.

Another way in which Joan sought to help others was her work at Connecticut Hospice from the late 1970s through the 1990s. Hospice came back into her life at its very end, when the nurses and volunteers compassionately and gently helped her with her own passing.

Her religious faith strengthened her ability to cope with life's challenges. Joan attended Trinity Church Southport for many years, and served on its Vestry in the mid-1980s, eventually switching to St Timothy's Church, which was closer to home. In a note of thanks following service on the Vestry in the late-2000s, the minister, Reverend Matthew Calkins, wrote 'I want to be you when I grow up… You're my model of serving with grace and faith. You have done so much with your life - and yet you act so humbly and make friends so easily.'

Joan was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Walter S Robbins, and her daughter Elizabeth R Cissel. She is survived by her remaining children Walter S Robbins II, Claire R Miner, Anne R Mandeville-Long, Jonathan G Robbins and Peter T Robbins, 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In her later years Joan was cared for by a set of dedicated and professional caregivers, including Juliana Gomes and Wendy Johnson, who tended to her with much love.

A memorial service will be held at St Timothy's Episcopal Church in Fairfield on Saturday July 13 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to Sasqua Garden Club, Connecticut Hospice or St Timothy's Church. Published in Fairfield Citizen on July 5, 2019