|
|
John Bradley Simmons
John (Jay or JB) Bradley Simmons passed away on December 9 in Savannah, GA. Jay served in the US Army, was an All-American college football player and set receiving records at University of Tulsa, played for the Green Bay Packers, and served as a police officer in Colorado. Jay was married to his 7th wife, Suzanne Simmons, for 25 years. He was a loving, impactful step-father to Jeff, Vallerie and Annie. Jay is also survived by his beloved brother Grant. Born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1939, Jay packed 200 years of life into his 80 years. And as we now reflect on it all, there is one thing we can say for sure: the only thing bigger than Jay's personality was his heart. He loved his family more than words can say. We miss him dearly and always will.
Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jan. 24, 2020