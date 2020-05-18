John V. Carlin Jr.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, John Carlin Jr., loving father and grandfather, passed away in Fairfield at the age of 83.

John was born and raised in the Philadelphia, PA area. After graduating from Georgia Tech as a Phi Delta Theta member with a degree in chemical engineering, John served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He then spent 15 years in Europe working for DuPont and became an avid rugby player with the Brussels British Rugby Club. Upon returning to the US, John settled in Connecticut where he continued his sales career and joined the Connecticut Yankees rugby club.

"Our dad was a devoted father and grandfather, and his family was his pride and joy," his family said. "He was passionate about sports, an avid animal lover and an incredible example of resilience and positivity."

John was faithfully dedicated to serving on numerous Fairfield town and school committees, such as RTM, YMCA, Fairfield Beach Road Association, PTA, and coached youth soccer.

As a passionate congregant at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, John joyfully sang in their choir and took great pride in supporting the church youth group.

Once retired from sales, John became a substitute teacher within the Fairfield school system which brought him immense joy.

John is survived by his children, April Carlin-Neil and John Carlin, III, in addition to his grandchildren Piper, Ever and Matea.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Fairfield, CT.



