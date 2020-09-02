1/
John Gisondi
1939 - 2020
Dr. John G. Gisondi
Dr. John G. Gisondi of Fairfield, beloved husband of Mary Ann (Carroll) Gisondi, died at home on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at age 80. Private funeral services were held at St. Pius X Catholic Church and interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. In memoriam, donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. For a full obituary or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post & Fairfield Citizen on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
