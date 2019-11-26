|
John George Howell Jr.
John George Howell Jr., known as "Champ", passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Pompano Beach, FL. He was 86. Champ was born in Bridgeport, CT and was a lifelong resident of Fairfield until retiring in Florida. A graduate of the University of Bridgeport and Fairfield University, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Often seen around town on his motorcycle accompanied by his Scottish Terriers, Mary and James, in side compartments, Champ was impossibly unique. Professionally, Champ was a teacher and coach in the Norwalk Public School system before leaving the profession to become a building contractor. An avid golfer, there were few partners not named Tiger or Jack that you would rather have over a 10ft putt. It was Champ's strength of character rather than his professional or personal accomplishments that defined him, however. Champ was a man of honor who steadfastly stood up to abuses of authority and never failed to stand beside those needing a friend or a voice. Fearless to the core and to the end, Champ accepted his fate with the determination and bravery few possess. It was a privilege to know him. Champ was the son of the late John and Margaret Howell of Fairfield. In addition to his longtime companion, Dee Ledeker of Wilmington, DE, he is survived by two children, John Howell, and his wife Carrie of Pompano Beach, FL and Brenda Cyr, of Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his sister Marcia Bader and her husband Lewis of Hilton Head, SC and his brother Raymond Howell, and his wife Heather, of Ormond Beach, FL. He is survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, and most of all, he is survived by Erin, Jack, and Ted whom he loved more than life itself. Services were private.
Published in Fairfield Citizen on Nov. 29, 2019